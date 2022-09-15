Trinity Health collaborates with Orexo for digital mental health treatment

Minot, N.D.-based Trinity Health is collaborating with pharma company Orexo to provide digital treatment for its patients in northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana dealing with depression and excessive drinking.

Trinity Health CEO John Kutch stated that the initiative will not only help increase mental healthcare access to its rural patient population but also allow people to get this type of treatment in a private, patient-friendly setting.

"With this first-of-its-kind offering, we see Trinity Health becoming a frontrunner among U.S. healthcare systems in making digital therapeutics accessible to patients," Mr. Kutch said in a Sept. 7 health system news release.

Trinity Health had previously offered the web-based cognitive behavioral therapy to its staff and their dependents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.