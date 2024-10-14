Top 6 ways health systems measure digital value

One- to two-year contracts leave digital health solutions a short time to display their value to health systems, which often update their platforms as needed, according to the Peterson Health Technology Institute.

Here is how health systems measure the value of digital health solutions, per the digital health researcher's survey of 100 systems released Oct. 10:

1. Increased patient satisfaction: 89%

2. Patient engagement with solution(s) (e.g., user engagement rates, number of visits, etc.): 78%

Improved performance against key clinical outcome metrics (e.g., reduction of A1C values, improved functional status, medical adherence, etc.): 78%

4. Decreased spend on medical costs: 66%

5. Health system revenue: 42%

6. Decreased spend on pharmacy costs: 36%