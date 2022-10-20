Top 25 health tech COOs, per Healthcare Technology Report

Giles Bruce -

Healthcare Technology Report released a list Oct. 18 of the top 25 healthcare tech COOs of 2022.

 

1. Ryan Fukushima

Company: Tempus Labs

Title: COO

 

2. Brady Shirley

Company: Enovis

Title: President and COO

 

3. Michael Dingle

Company: Telus Health

Title: COO

 

4. Thomas Denny

Company: Duke Human Vaccine Institute

Title: COO

 

5. Chris Chi

Company: Monogram Health

Title: COO

 

6. David Arida

Company: Cue Health

Title: COO

 

7. Chris Tovey

Company: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Title: COO 

 

8. Matt Miller

Company: The Oncology Institute

Title: COO

 

9. Jennifer Jarrett

Company: Arcus Biosciences

Title: COO

 

10. Eric Venker

Company: Roivant Sciences

Title: President and COO

 

11. Stephen Gillett

Company: Verily

Title: President and COO

 

12. Will Abbott

Company: Carbon Health

Title: COO

 

13. Jared Fix

Company: Alto Pharmacy

Title: COO

 

14. Patrick Bilbo

Company: Organogenesis

Title: COO

 

15. Melissa Baird

Company: Hims & Hers Health

Title: COO

 

16. DB Kartik

Company: CorEvitas, LLC

Title: President and COO

 

17. Dan Raffi

Company: Sim&Cure

Title: COO

 

18. Blake Watterson

Company: iFit

Title: COO

 

19. Neil Owens

Company: Medicure

Title: President and COO

 

20. Joseph Cucolo

Company: Canary Medical

Title: COO

 

21. Erwin Estigarribia

Company: InterVenn Biosciences

Title: COO

 

22. Melissa Teran

Company: Alife Health

Title: Chief Operations Officer

 

23. Mark Gilmartin

Company: T-Pro

Title: Co-Founder and COO

 

24. Nicolas Fauchoux

Company: Biotrial

Title: COO

 

25. Mukul Jain

Company: Senseonics

Title: COO

