Top 25 health tech COOs, per Healthcare Technology Report

Healthcare Technology Report released a list Oct. 18 of the top 25 healthcare tech COOs of 2022.
1. Ryan Fukushima
Company: Tempus Labs
Title: COO
2. Brady Shirley
Company: Enovis
Title: President and COO
3. Michael Dingle
Company: Telus Health
Title: COO
4. Thomas Denny
Company: Duke Human Vaccine Institute
Title: COO
5. Chris Chi
Company: Monogram Health
Title: COO
6. David Arida
Company: Cue Health
Title: COO
7. Chris Tovey
Company: Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Title: COO
8. Matt Miller
Company: The Oncology Institute
Title: COO
9. Jennifer Jarrett
Company: Arcus Biosciences
Title: COO
10. Eric Venker
Company: Roivant Sciences
Title: President and COO
11. Stephen Gillett
Company: Verily
Title: President and COO
12. Will Abbott
Company: Carbon Health
Title: COO
13. Jared Fix
Company: Alto Pharmacy
Title: COO
14. Patrick Bilbo
Company: Organogenesis
Title: COO
15. Melissa Baird
Company: Hims & Hers Health
Title: COO
16. DB Kartik
Company: CorEvitas, LLC
Title: President and COO
17. Dan Raffi
Company: Sim&Cure
Title: COO
18. Blake Watterson
Company: iFit
Title: COO
19. Neil Owens
Company: Medicure
Title: President and COO
20. Joseph Cucolo
Company: Canary Medical
Title: COO
21. Erwin Estigarribia
Company: InterVenn Biosciences
Title: COO
22. Melissa Teran
Company: Alife Health
Title: Chief Operations Officer
23. Mark Gilmartin
Company: T-Pro
Title: Co-Founder and COO
24. Nicolas Fauchoux
Company: Biotrial
Title: COO
25. Mukul Jain
Company: Senseonics
Title: COO