The recipe hospitals are using to build digital twins

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Some hospitals are using digital twins to make care more patient-centric, as the technology synchronizes all sources of patient data to create a comprehensive view of a patient's needs.

Here are 10 critical components needed when building digital twins for healthcare, according to a Feb. 21 VentureBeat report:

  1. An evolving data system

  2. EHR

  3. Graph databases

  4. Application programming interfaces

  5. Natural language processing

  6. Biosimulation

  7. Real-world evidence

  8. Surgical intelligence

  9. Predictive analytics

  10. Visualization

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars