The recipe hospitals are using to build digital twins

Some hospitals are using digital twins to make care more patient-centric, as the technology synchronizes all sources of patient data to create a comprehensive view of a patient's needs.
Here are 10 critical components needed when building digital twins for healthcare, according to a Feb. 21 VentureBeat report:
- An evolving data system
- EHR
- Graph databases
- Application programming interfaces
- Natural language processing
- Biosimulation
- Real-world evidence
- Surgical intelligence
- Predictive analytics
- Visualization