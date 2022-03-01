The '5 Ts' of using digital health in a pandemic 

Georgina Gonzalez (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

A group of 13 international leaders in public health and digital health reached a consensus on the best-use practices for digital health in the face of a pandemic. Their recommendations fell under five main categories: team, transparency, technology, "techquity" and transformation —  the Five Ts — and were published in JAMA Network Open Feb. 23.

  • Team: The experts emphasized building multisector teams with competencies in data and technology. Collaborating and coordinating public messaging was also important. 

  • Transparency and trust: Practice transparency on data collection and use to patients, and interconnect data based on agreed data standards.

  • Technology: Use digital technologies for crisis surveillance and communication; for instance, use easy-to-digest data visualization techniques to keep the public informed.

  • Techquity: Embrace digital inclusion by monitoring digital health inequities and invest in initiatives that broaden the access of technology.

  • Transformation: Empower citizens to use digital technologies to improve their health, and invest in strengthening existing health system digital health strategies.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars