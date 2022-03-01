The '5 Ts' of using digital health in a pandemic 

A group of 13 international leaders in public health and digital health reached a consensus on the best-use practices for digital health in the face of a pandemic. Their recommendations fell under five main categories: team, transparency, technology, "techquity" and transformation — the Five Ts — and were published in JAMA Network Open Feb. 23.

Team: The experts emphasized building multisector teams with competencies in data and technology. Collaborating and coordinating public messaging was also important.





Transparency and trust: Practice transparency on data collection and use to patients, and interconnect data based on agreed data standards.





Technology: Use digital technologies for crisis surveillance and communication; for instance, use easy-to-digest data visualization techniques to keep the public informed.





Techquity: Embrace digital inclusion by monitoring digital health inequities and invest in initiatives that broaden the access of technology.





Transformation: Empower citizens to use digital technologies to improve their health, and invest in strengthening existing health system digital health strategies.