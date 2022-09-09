Telehealth provider Genome Medical lays off 23 employees; founder exits

Genome Medical, a genomics-based telehealth provider that has partnered with hospitals, has laid off 23 employees while its founder and CEO has exited.

"To fully realize its strategic plan and meet the needs of its growing patient volume, Genome Medical is realigning its company priorities and streamlining company operations to focus on its core operations for genetic services," a company spokesperson wrote in a statement to Becker's.

Company founder and CEO Lisa Alderson is stepping down and moving into a strategic advisory role. She will be replaced by Jill Davies, the co-founder and CEO of GeneMatters, which was acquired by Genome Medical in 2021.

"I am proud of Genome Medical's accomplishments over the last six years," Ms. Alderson said in the statement. "Genome Medical is transforming healthcare and enabling equitable access to precision medicine for all through our partnerships with health systems, payers, diagnostic testing labs, and biopharma companies."

The move follows downsizings at other genomics companies amid broader shifts in the health tech industry.