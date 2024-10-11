Suki gets $70M after adding 12 health systems: 5 notes

Suki raised $70 million in its latest funding round after adding more than 12 hospital and health system partners.

Suki provides AI technology for healthcare applications, including an AI assistant to streamline clinicians' administrative tasks and platform of developer tools for partners to build AI experiences into their solution.

Five notes:

1. With the most recent funding round, Suki has raised $165 million and plans to invest in more commercial initiatives to accelerate product development and expand its leadership team.

2. Suki expanded its partnership with MedStar Health, which helped the company build essential capabilities for EHR integration. Under the agreement, Suki Assistant will become available to thousands of MedStar clinicians in ambulatory specialties.

3. Over the last few months, Suki has added 12 hospitals and systems, including Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension St. Thomas, St. Mary's Hospital in Amsterdam, N.Y., and Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg, Ind.

4. Suki integrates with Epic, Oracle Health EHR, Meditech and Athena.

5. Hedosophia led the $70 million funding round, alongside March Capital, Venrock, Flare Capital, Breyer Capital and inHealth Ventures.