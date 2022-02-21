Rush health system rolls out digital health app for employees

Chicago-based Rush University System for Health announced an agreement with Transcarent, a digital health platform for self-insured employers, to enhance medical care options for 9,000 Rush employees and their families.

The Transcarent digital health app will be available to Rush health system employees in February and will provide personalized health guides, tools and resources to enhance Rush-sponsored medical care options. The application aims to minimize costs for employees and the health system, according to a Feb. 18 press release.

Here's what the app has to offer: