Patient data startup Particle Health secures $25M for expansion

Particle Health, a startup that specializes in patient data, landed a $25 million investment July 12 to expand its healthcare analytics technology.

Founded in 2020, the company has an application programming interface, or API, platform that aggregates data from more than 270 million patients' medical records so providers can obtain clinical insights.

"With this latest round of funding, our team is looking forward to evolving the capabilities of our API platform further to empower our users with even more meaningful and actionable data," Particle Health co-founder and CEO Troy Bannister said in a news release from the company.

The investment round was led by Canvas Ventures and also included Menlo Ventures. It brings the company's total financing to $39.5 million.

"What Particle Health has been able to accomplish when it comes to helping organizations find and use clinical data at scale is a game-changer," stated Rebecca Lynn, co-founder and general partner at Canvas Ventures.