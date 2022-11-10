Mayo Clinic-backed VC firm invests $5M in AI automation firm used by Henry Ford Health

EHealth Ventures, an Israeli venture capital firm that partners with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, has invested $5 million in Agamon Health, a tech startup already used by health systems such as Detroit-based Henry Ford Health.

Agamon Health reads radiology reports with artificial intelligence and natural language processing to automate follow-up management, aiming to reduce late diagnoses, missed revenues and health system liability. Its algorithm was trained on more than 20 million reports.

The startup has helped "close the patient care gap" at Henry Ford Health by identifying three times more follow-up recommendations previously buried in radiology reports, said Daniel Siegal, MD, former vice chair of radiology at the health system, in a Nov. 8 Agamon Health news release.

"Through our deployments in some of the largest U.S. healthcare organizations, we have demonstrated a significant increase in patient adherence, helping our customers drive new financial value and improve patient outcomes," stated Agamon Health CEO Michal Meiri.