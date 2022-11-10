Mass General Brigham's remote monitoring program lowers blood pressure, cholesterol

Mass General Brigham's remote cholesterol and blood pressure management program was able to successfully lower blood pressure and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in patients.

The Boston-based health system conducted a study to evaluate how the remote program could help manage patients' blood pressure and cholesterol levels, according to a Nov. 9 press release from Mass General. The results were published Nov. 9 in JAMA Cardiology.

The study enrolled 10,803 participants — 3,658 patients with hypertension, 8,103 patients with high cholesterol and 958 patients with both.

The researchers found that the program was able to improve health outcomes, provide consistent care and reach underserved populations. The program also was able to reduce high blood pressure and improvements in cholesterol levels across a large and diverse group of people.

The researchers believe the success of this program shows it could be rolled out more widely and has the potential to particularly help those patients for whom in-person visits are difficult.