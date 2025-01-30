How Cedars-Sinai is bringing UK health tech to patients

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai has partnered with Oxford Science Enterprises, an independent investment company affiliated with the University of Oxford.

The collaboration, structured as a co-investment initiative, aims to accelerate the growth of health tech startups emerging from Oxford, with a focus on expanding digital health solutions to the U.S. market, according to a Jan. 29 news release.

As a first step in the partnership, Cedars-Sinai Intellectual Property Co. and Oxford Science Enterprises have jointly invested $2 million in Neu Health, a London-based startup specializing in digital neurology care. The company's smartphone-based platform is designed to improve outcomes for patients with Parkinson's disease and dementia by using AI to analyze motor, cognitive and mental health symptoms and deliver actionable insights to clinicians.

The collaboration will now extend to clinical validation, with a six-month pilot program at Cedars-Sinai introducing the Neu Health platform to an initial group of 150 neurology patients. The trial is expected to serve as a key step toward the startup's expansion into the U.S. healthcare market, according to the release.

Looking ahead, Cedars-Sinai and Oxford Science Enterprises plan to collaborate on further investment opportunities.