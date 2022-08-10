How Baptist Health is keeping patients digitally connect to care

The PineApp, Miami-based Baptist Health's newly built app, is trying to change the traditional trajectory and mindset of health and wellness from one of episodic care — care only when you need it — to a holistic, uninterrupted and ingrained part of a person's life.

Tony Ambrozie, chief digital information officer of Baptist Health, told Becker's that the way the app does so is by improving patients' access to health information.

With the PineApp, patients can access their Baptist Health appointments, medical records, track their symptoms, view their medications, set reminders, bookmark their favorite physicians, complete their intake forms at home and submit them digitally, reducing their on-site wait times. But Mr. Ambrozie says this is only the beginning of the app's capabilities.

"You will see that we're releasing something every two weeks," said Mr. Ambrozie. "We want something new to be added for patients all the time and we're working in multiple trains to develop, test and implement a number of different features to release in stages."

Feature capabilities will include access to patient's recorded vital signs, medical procedures, and healthcare documents like discharge summaries and clinician notes.

The need for a long-term relationship with patients

"We wanted to develop a long term relationship with our patients. And we wanted to keep folks in our ecosystem because we think that if we can have a longer term relationship with our patients, we can better help serve their health problems," said Mr. Ambrozie.

The creation of the app was centered around the idea of having patients make health and well-being a part of their daily lives. The app gives the health system the opportunity to let their patients shape how healthcare is delivered and personalize their healthcare delivery.

"Digital transformation is not just about an app, but about how we can make things a lot better for the consumer," said Mr. Ambrozie.

Mr. Ambrozie said the PineApp is a part of the health system's overall transformational strategy and allows it to put the patient first to ensure that Baptist Health delivers functionality and enhancements to their experience.

"It's not just hey, we get you to get in the door and then we forget about you," said Mr. Ambrozie. "We want to build that relationship with our patients."