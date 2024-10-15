Healthcare leaders to ramp up budgets for patient experience: 4 notes

Healthcare leaders are increasing their budgets for patient experience technologies, according to a Oct. 15 survey from Gozio Health, a mobile engagement platform.
Gozio Health surveyed 100 healthcare leaders to gather their perspectives on the digital transformation landscape, the efforts of health systems to digitize the patient experience and the challenges organizations encounter in streamlining care.
Here are four findings from the survey:
- Seventy-eight percent of participants said they anticipate an increase in their budgets for patient experience technologies over the coming year.
- Among participants with dedicated mobile platforms (67%), 82% reported being only moderately satisfied with their performance.
- Eighty percent of healthcare leaders feel that their current digital tools for patient self-management are only somewhat effective.
- Fifty-two percent of participants said they plan to invest in mobile engagement platforms, while 73% intend to allocate resources toward AI chatbots in the next 12 months.