Health systems' top 7 digital needs

Health systems have increased their digital health spending to meet growing demand from patients, according to the Peterson Health Technology Institute.

Here are the needs that health systems are looking to address with digital health solutions over the next two years, per the digital health researcher's survey of 56 systems released Oct. 10:

1. Improve patient experience: 80%

2. Reduce administrative cost: 75%

3. Improve patient access: 73%

4. Reduce administrative burden: 61%

5. Improve health equity: 59%

6. Reduce spending on targeted conditions and treatment areas: 54%

7. Remain competitive in our offerings: 52%