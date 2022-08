John Showalter, MD, has joined digital health company Linus Health as its chief product officer.

Dr. Showalter joins Linus Health from AI company Jvion, where he served as chief product officer leading the company's product, clinical and analytics teams.

Prior to that, Dr. Showalter served as chief medical informatics officer at the University of Mississippi Medical Center from 2013 to 2017.

Linus Health is a digital health company focusing on brain health.