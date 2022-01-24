Elon Musk's Neuralink to implant brain chips into humans: 4 things to know

Listen
Elon Musk's company Neuralink is searching for a clinical trial director to lead the testing of its artificial intelligence-powered chip's implantation into human brains.
Four things to know:
- Neuralink is developing a "fully integrated brain machine interface system," according to its website. The system aims to allow people to wirelessly transmit and receive information between their brain and a computer.
- The clinical trial director "will lead and help build the team responsible for enabling Neuralink’s clinical research activities and developing the regulatory interactions," according to the job listing.
- Neuralink's chip has been successfully implanted in a pig and macaque monkey.
- In December, Mr. Musk told The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit the first participants Neuralink is aiming to include in clinical trials will be people with severe spinal cord injuries. He said the chip has a chance to restore full-body functionality in people with such injuries.