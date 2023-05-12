Digital health: Who's up, who's down

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.
Companies that had a good week:
- Digital healthcare guidance company Amino Health raised $80 million.
- Digital health platform Hims & Hers reported an 88 percent jump in revenue.
Companies that had a bad week:
- Envision Healthcare, a tech-enabled physician staffing company, is looking to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Veterans Health Administration pharmacists called out Cerner, as they said the new VA EHR system increases their manual workload.