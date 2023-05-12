Digital health: Who's up, who's down

Noah Schwartz

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.

Companies that had a good week:

  1. Digital healthcare guidance company Amino Health raised $80 million.

  2. Digital health platform Hims & Hers reported an 88 percent jump in revenue.



Companies that had a bad week:

  1. Envision Healthcare, a tech-enabled physician staffing company, is looking to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

  2. Veterans Health Administration pharmacists called out Cerner, as they said the new VA EHR system increases their manual workload.

