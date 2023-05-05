Digital health: Who's up, who's down

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.
Companies that had a good week:
- Inbox Health, a patient billing communication company, raised $22.5 million.
- Digital workforce platform meQuilibrium partnered with Boston-based Tufts Medicine.
- Odaia, an artificial intelligence pharmaceutical company, raised $25 million.
Companies that had a bad week:
- Health tech startup Healthy.io laid off 70 workers after raising $50 million.
- Pediatric digital mental health company Brightline laid off 20 percent of its workforce for the second time in six months.
- At-home diagnostics and telehealth company Cue Health plans to lay off 30 percent of its workforce.