Digital health: Who's up, who's down

Noah Schwartz -

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.

Companies that had a good week:

  1. Telehealth and mobile health company DocGo has secured $180 million in new business since the start of the year.

  2. Health data platform Zus Health raised $40 million.

  3. SpectrumAI, a company working to digitize autism care, raised $20 million.


Companies that had a bad week:

  1. The VA linked four deaths to the rollout of the Oracle Cerner EHR system.

  2. Medical device and software company Zoll Medical suffered a data breach that affected more than 1 million people.

