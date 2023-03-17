Digital health: Who's up, who's down

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.

Companies that had a good week:





Telehealth and mobile health company DocGo has secured $180 million in new business since the start of the year.



Health data platform Zus Health raised $40 million.



SpectrumAI, a company working to digitize autism care, raised $20 million.



Companies that had a bad week:




