Digital health: Who's up, who's down

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.
Companies that had a good week:
- Telehealth and mobile health company DocGo has secured $180 million in new business since the start of the year.
- Health data platform Zus Health raised $40 million.
- SpectrumAI, a company working to digitize autism care, raised $20 million.
Companies that had a bad week:
- The VA linked four deaths to the rollout of the Oracle Cerner EHR system.
- Medical device and software company Zoll Medical suffered a data breach that affected more than 1 million people.