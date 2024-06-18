Digital health company stands by leaders accused of fraud

Done Global, which supplies stimulant medications to thousands of patients, said it disagrees with the fraud charges filed against its CEO and clinical president.

"Done Global disagrees with the criminal charges filed last week against its founder, Ruthia He, and Dr. David Brody, which are based on events that principally occurred between February 2020 and January 2023," Done Global wrote in a statement on its website June 18. "Both are presumed innocent."

On June 13, the Justice Department alleged that Ruthia He, the founder and CEO of Done Global, and its clinical president, David Brody, MD, were a part of a $100 million fraud scheme aimed at providing "easy access" to Adderall and other stimulants.

Additionally, the Justice Department alleged that Ms. He and Dr. Brody generated more than $100 million in revenue by orchestrating the prescription of more than 40 million pills. They are accused of targeting "drug seekers" and instructing prescribers to issue stimulant medications to patients who did not meet the necessary qualifications.

After their arrests, the CDC issued an alert saying the indictments could affect 30,000 to 50,000 patients nationwide, potentially increasing the risks of injury and overdose due to disrupted access to treatment.

Done Health said it will continue to operate despite the arrests.

"During these current proceedings, Done continues normal operations and is doing everything we can to ensure stable care for our patients," the company's statement said.

Done also said it does not inappropriately influence clinicians in their prescribing practices.