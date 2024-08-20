BayCare creates new virtual care program

Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System is partnering with Cadence, a chronic disease management company, to launch a remote patient monitoring and responsive virtual care program.

Aimed at improving the health of seniors with chronic conditions, the program will leverage BayCare Medical Group's clinical expertise alongside Cadence's technology platform to deliver proactive and preventive care to patients with conditions such as hypertension, congestive heart failure and Type 2 diabetes, according to an Aug. 20 news release.

Through the program, patients referred to Cadence will have access to real-time monitoring of vital signs, including weight, blood pressure, heart rate and glucose levels, which are shared directly with their primary care physician and Cadence's clinical care team, according to the release.

Cadence, in collaboration with BayCare clinicians, will also offer continuous monitoring, medication optimization, lifestyle guidance and timely interventions if any vitals fall out of range.