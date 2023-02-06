5 digital health companies laying off workers

The tech industry has dealt with a glut of recent high-profile layoffs, and digital health companies have not been spared.
Here are five digital health companies laying off employees that Becker’s has reported on since Jan. 13:
- Mindstrong Health, a teletherapy company, laid off 128 workers.
- Guardant Health, a precision oncology company, laid off 130 workers.
- IBM laid off 3,900 workers in its Watson Health and IT units.
- Innovaccer, a healthcare cloud company, laid off 245 workers.
- Definitive Healthcare, a health data analytics company, laid off 55 workers.