5 digital health companies laying off workers

Noah Schwartz -

The tech industry has dealt with a glut of recent high-profile layoffs, and digital health companies have not been spared.

Here are five digital health companies laying off employees that Becker’s has reported on since Jan. 13:

 

  1. Mindstrong Health, a teletherapy company, laid off 128 workers. 

  2. Guardant Health, a precision oncology company, laid off 130 workers.

  3. IBM laid off 3,900 workers in its Watson Health and IT units. 

  4. Innovaccer, a healthcare cloud company, laid off 245 workers.

  5. Definitive Healthcare, a health data analytics company, laid off 55 workers.

