3 health tech startups land $87.5M in the last week

Three digital health startups got a healthy round of funding over the last week:

Osmind, a San Francisco-based public benefit corporation, landed $40 million in series B funding May 10, led by DFJ Growth. The company uses an EHR to track and analyze the efficacy of such mental health treatments as ketamine, psychedelic medicine and transcranial magnetic stimulation.

Digital fertility clinic Legacy secured $25 million in series B funding May 12, led by Bain Capital Ventures. The Boston-based startup founded at Harvard sends customers at-home kits for sperm analysis and cryofreezing. The company is also backed by celebrity investors Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Orlando Bloom and The Weeknd.