12 digital tools that can enhance behavioral health delivery

Digital tools have the potential to improve patient-physician relationships and increase the effectiveness of behavioral health integration, according to a Feb. 21 report by American Medical Association and Manatt Health Strategies.

As the need for behavioral health services rise, the potential for digital technology to support the integrated delivery of behavioral health services, within the primary care practice setting, also increases, according to the report.

Here are 12 technologies that can accelerate behavioral health integration:

1. Digital intake and screening tools.

2. Digital referral tools.

3. An electronic health record system.

4. Panel management and population health management tools.

5. Health information exchanges.

6. Digital social determinants of health tools.

7. Machine learning algorithm-enhanced clinical decision support.

8. Digital prescribing platforms.

9. Telehealth

10. Digital medication management tools.

11. Remote patient monitoring.

12. Patient-mediated care tools and digital therapeutics.