10 free medical apps most downloaded by iPhone users

IPhone users have been steadily downloading medical apps in recent years, as increased demands for convenience influence health technology companies to adapt their services into mobile formats.

Below are 10 of the most-downloaded iPhone medical apps as of Feb. 1, as compiled by App Annie.

Top 10 free medical apps, along with their publishers:

  1. MyChart (Epic)

  2. GoodRx: Prescription Coupons (GoodRx)

  3. healow (eClinicalWorks)

  4. Sydney Health (Anthem)

  5. On/Go (Intrivo)

  6. Scanwell Health (Scanwell Health)

  7. Navica (Abbott)

  8. Weedmaps: Marijuana & Cannabis (Weedmaps)

  9. FollowMyHealth (Allscripts Healthcare Solutions)

  10. Telehealth by SimplePractice (SimplePractice)

