NIH grants U of South Carolina big data health center $1.25M to combat COVID-19

National Institutes of Health awarded a two-year, $1.25 million grant to Columbia-based University of South Carolina to create a statewide data system to monitor COVID-19 spread and virology.

The university's big data health science center will develop the database, which will comprise clinical and geospatial data on both COVID-19 patients and health workers treating patients across the state. With the database, researchers will be able to examine the natural history of COVID-19, including disease transmission and progression.

The researchers will also use machine learning algorithms to identify predictors of short- and long-term clinical outcomes on COVID-19 patients in South Carolina.

The big data health center will work with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control along with other state agencies on the project.

More articles on data analytics:

CommonSpirit develops predictive models for next COVID-19 surge: 5 details

FDA joins partnership on COVID-19 analytics tool

Microsoft uses undersea data center in search of COVID-19 vaccine

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.