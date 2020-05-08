New York City teams up with Salesforce on COVID-19 contact tracing program

New York City tapped Salesforce to build a COVID-19 contact tracing program complete with a call center and customer relationship and case management system to better track spread of infection, according to CNBC.

The call center and case management system will help the city track potential cases and alert people before they spread the infection to others. The program will be ready by the end of the month, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said May 8, the network reports.

"It will allow us to track every case, analyze the data constantly, keep the right information on each and every case, manage the whole process efficiently," Mr. de Blasio said. "This is going to be a huge effort, just think how it grows and grows over the weeks, but it's something that if we do right continually will constrain this disease."

New York City is also launching a "test and trace corps" that will comprise 2,500 public health "foot soldiers" who will go out and test city residents for COVID-19 to trace cases and contacts of confirmed positive infections.

