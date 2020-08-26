CMS to fine labs for non-compliance with COVID-19 reporting requirements: 4 details

Laboratories will soon face penalties for not accurately reporting COVID-19 data to the federal government under an interim final rule released by CMS on Aug. 25.



Four details:



1. The new rule requires labs to report COVID-19 data daily to HHS as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.



2. CMS will impose a $1,000 penalty for labs that fail to report COVID-19 data for the first day and $500 for each subsequent day of non-compliance.



3. Labs have a three-week grace period before the reporting requirement begins.



4. The rule covers all labs that conduct COVID-19 testing and report patient-specific results, including hospital and nursing home labs.



