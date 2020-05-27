Centralized COVID-19 patient database created at Oregon Health & Science University

Oregon Health & Science University is housing a cloud-based database that allows for analysis of COVID-19 patient records from across the U.S., according to a May 27 news release from the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Researchers will use machine learning and statistical analysis based on hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 patient records to predict patient responses to antiviral therapies and identify new treatments.

"There is no centralized health care data in the United States," Melissa Haendel, PhD, one of the effort's lead researchers, said in the news release. "The coronavirus pandemic has spurred us to build, for the first time, a process for collecting and harmonizing electronic health records from many different institutions, storing it in one secure location, and making it available in a collaborative platform for use by diverse experts."

The database is certified through the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, which monitors cloud technology for safety. People who have access to the database can run algorithms on the data without viewing actual patient records.

