Yale New Haven Health confronts 'cybersecurity incident'

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health said it has been dealing with a "cybersecurity incident" that has caused some connectivity issues but not affected patient care.

The health system detected the IT issue over the weekend before engaging Google cybersecurity subsidiary Mandiant and notifying federal authorities of the incident, according to a March 11 statement. While the EHR and patient portal are operating as normal, there have been some phone and internet disruptions.

"We apologize for any inconvenience or delays these issues may cause, and we thank our staff, patients and community members for their patience as we work to restore full access across our systems," the statement read. "We will continue to keep our staff and patients apprised of updates, as appropriate."