US charges 2 Russian nationals with healthcare ransomware attacks

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged two Russian nationals with operating a ransomware group that hacked a children's hospital and other healthcare providers.

Roman Berezhnoy, 33, and Egor Nikolaevich Glebov, 39, are alleged to have been part of a cybercriminal gang that used Phobos ransomware to attack a variety of businesses from 2019 to 2024, including a North Carolina-based children's hospital and three healthcare organizations headquartered in Maryland and Pennsylvania, according to an indictment unsealed Feb. 11.

The group allegedly accessed victims' IT networks and encrypted them with ransomware to garner ransom payments of over $16 million. The hackers extracted ransoms of $100,000, $37,000, $25,000 and $20,000 in Bitcoin from the healthcare organizations, per the indictment.

The two men, who have been arrested in connection with the charges, each face decades in prison. The Justice Department extradited and charged a coconspirator in November.