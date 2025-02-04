Unauthorized party acquires patient data from Colorado hospital

An unauthorized third party has acquired files from Delta County Memorial Hospital District in Delta, Colo.

On May 30, the hospital detected suspicious activity on its computer network and launched an investigation. The investigation confirmed that an unknown third party accessed the network and may have acquired files containing sensitive personal information, according to a Jan. 30 news release.

The compromised data varies by individual but could include names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, medical and health insurance information, and financial account details.

Delta County Memorial Hospital District began notifying affected individuals by mail on July 29, with the final batch of notifications sent by Jan. 31. The hospital did not disclose how many individuals were affected.