UMass Memorial Medical Center settles data breach suit for $1.2M

UMass Memorial Medical Center has paid $1.2 million to settle a March 2022 lawsuit regarding a data breach of its payroll management system Kronos, Telegram & Gazette reported May 16.

According to federal court documents, 3,178 workers from the health system were allegedly shorted pay due to a December 2021 cyberattack that forced the UMass Memorial to shut down its payroll system.

Workers filed the lawsuit against UMass Memorial and Kronos, asking for $5 million.

UMass Memorial denied any wrongdoing during the time of the case filing and said it had paid the workers "for improper payments" following the pay freeze.

The new settlement gives employees pay that they lost during the data breach.

UMass Memorial did not provide comment to the publication on the settlement.