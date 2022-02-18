Two of the most common cybersecurity attacks on healthcare

Sixty-seven percent of healthcare cybersecurity experts have experienced at least one significant security incident in the past 12 months, with the most significant security breaches being the result of phishing and ransomware attacks, according to a Jan. 28 HIMSS cybersecurity survey.

Out of feedback from 167 healthcare cybersecurity experts, 45 percent said phishing was the most frequent attack, with phishing attacks most commonly conducted via email, spear-phishing and voice-phishing.

The survey advised that it is crucial for healthcare organizations to implement robust email security measures to block phishing emails and to invest in security awareness training for the workforce as no single security solution can block all phishing attacks.

Experts also reported that ransomware attacks made up 17 percent of the most significant security incidents their health system has faced.