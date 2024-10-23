Top financially motivated ransomware groups targeting healthcare

In 2024, Iranian hackers emerged as the most active cyber attackers targeting healthcare organizations, an Oct 22 report from Microsoft found.

Microsoft released its report titled "U.S. Healthcare at risk: Strengthening resiliency against ransomware attacks," which offers a detailed overview of the current cybersecurity challenges facing the healthcare sector.

The report highlights some of the most notorious ransomware groups driven by financial motives and actively targeting the healthcare sector. Among these groups are: