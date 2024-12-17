Texas Tech University System's breach possibly exposes 1.4 million patients

Texas Tech University System's data breach in September possibly breached the information of 1.4 million patients, according to HHS.

The health system reported a breach from Sept. 17 to 29 at two locations, exposing the names, birth dates, health insurance information and diagnoses for patients.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso reported a possible breach of 815,000 patients, while the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock reported a breach of possibly 650,000 patients. The health system is contacting the about 1.4 million affected patients.

Hackers disrupted the health system's computer systems and applications during the attack as well. Interlock ransomware network claimed responsibility for the attack and leaked 2.1 million files of data stolen from the health system, according to Bleeping Computer.