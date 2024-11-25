Texas health system reports data breach following ransomware attack

UMC Health System in Lubbock, Texas, has disclosed a data breach involving patient information after a ransomware attack on its computer systems.

The health system detected unusual activity on its systems on Sept. 26, prompting an immediate investigation and notification of law enforcement. During the investigation, UMC Health System learned that an unauthorized individual gained access to certain systems between Sept. 16 and Sept. 26, potentially stealing files before deploying ransomware that temporarily disrupted operations.

The exposed patient data included names, addresses, Social Security numbers, medical diagnoses, health insurance details, and treatment information, according to a breach notification posted on UMC Health System's website.

UMC Health System began notifying affected patients on Nov. 22.

Since the attack, the health system said it has restored access to its systems and resumed normal operations.