Russian ransomware gang suspected in California health insurance plan attack

Russian ransomware gang Clop is suspected in a cyberattack targeting Santa Clara Family Health Plan, resulting in the breach of 276,993 members' personal health information, Government Technology reported May 2.

The breached information includes names, contact information, dates of birth, member IDs and Medi-Cal credentials. The health plan is offering its members free credit monitoring services.

The attack was first discovered by cybersecurity company Forta on Jan. 30.

The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center recently issued a warning about Clop.