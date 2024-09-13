Rural hospitals slow to adopt free cybersecurity help from tech giants

Rural hospitals are being offered free and discounted cybersecurity assistance from tech companies such as Google and Microsoft, but many are slow to take advantage of it, GovInfoSecurity reported Sept. 12.

In June, the Biden administration, in partnership with Microsoft and Google, introduced a program aimed at providing cybersecurity support to these resource-limited hospitals. The initiative offers rural and small hospitals free or low-cost products and services to enhance their cybersecurity defenses.

However, just 350 out of an estimated 1,800 eligible rural hospitals — or about 20% — have signed up for the program, according to Anne Neuberger, deputy national cyber director, who recently spoke at a conference in Washington, D.C.

Kate Pierce, executive director of government affairs at Fortified Health Security, clarified that the participation numbers might not reflect the entire picture.

"When you consider the eligibility requirements, about half of the hospitals are actively engaged in the program," Ms. Pierce told GovInfoSecurity.

Microsoft, for example, restricts its offerings to independent critical access hospitals and rural emergency hospitals. As the number of independent rural hospitals continues to decline, only about 1,400 hospitals remain eligible, making the 350 participants nearly 50% of those who qualify.

Former healthcare CIO David Finn noted that while these tools are valuable, cybersecurity remains a "people problem, not a technology problem." He emphasized that hospitals need more than tools; they require the expertise to manage them effectively. Mr. Finn also pointed out that "free" solutions often come with hidden costs, such as the need for tailored documentation, policies and procedures.

Despite these challenges, participation is on the rise. John Riggi, national cybersecurity adviser at the American Hospital Association, told the publication that 414 hospitals had enrolled in the program within two months. Mr. Riggi suggested that a lack of awareness, rather than reluctance, might be the primary reason more hospitals have yet to join.

The American Hospital Association, the White House, Microsoft, and Google are working together to expand the program and increase awareness among eligible hospitals. Meanwhile, other federal initiatives, such as the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health's UPGRADE program, are also supporting hospitals by investing in tools to help identify and patch cybersecurity vulnerabilities.