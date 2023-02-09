Remote IT workers at Tallahassee hospital told to take PTO or report to office during IT security incident

A remote worker from Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial Healthcare's IT department said employees were asked not to log in to work on Feb. 3 and still have not been able to login in since the IT security incident that started Feb. 2 at the health system, WCTV reported Feb. 8.

According to the employee, who asked to remain anonymous, the administration told remote IT employees that they had three options: take paid time off, accept unpaid leave for Feb. 6 and Feb. 7, or show up to the hospital to be assigned a task.

This comes after the hospital continues to grapple with an unknown IT security incident that has forced it to route patients to HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee with the help of Leon County (Fla.) EMS, as well as limiting surgeries and procedures and using paper documentation while its systems are down.

"Every day, it's like, 'We don't have an ETA yet. We don't have an ETA yet,'" said the employee to WCTV. "We're in the dark, we don't know what's going on," they said. "We don't know if it's going on for a week, a month — we don't really know. So it's super frustrating from that perspective."

The employee said some people on the IT team didn't have any PTO left, and said many feared they would be in financial trouble without earning pay.

Tallahassee Memorial said it was working on responding to WCTV's question regarding this policy.