Ransomware attack prompts Maryland hospital to take systems offline

A ransomware attack prompted Frederick (Md.) Health to take its systems offline as a precaution.

The incident, according to a Jan. 27 news release, is under investigation and has caused some service delays, though most appointments are continuing as scheduled.

Frederick Health stated it is working with third-party cybersecurity experts to restore systems safely and efficiently, with patient care as a top priority.

Despite the disruption, Frederick Health's facilities remain open, and care is being provided through established backup and downtime procedures.