Pennsylvania hospital faces $1.8M settlement over tracking software use

Centre County Judge Brian Marshall has granted preliminary approval to a $1.8 million settlement in a lawsuit against Mount Nittany Health, potentially providing payments to about 74,000 patients, Centre Daily Times reported Jan. 6.

The settlement addresses allegations that Mount Nittany used tracking software on its website and patient portal, which allegedly shared private medical information with companies such as Facebook and Google. Although the health system denies any wrongdoing, it agreed to settle to avoid the costs and uncertainties of continued litigation.

Patients who have accessed State College, Pa.-based Mount Nittany's digital platforms since 2007 are expected to receive notification of the settlement by mail or email within 30 days.

Mount Nittany said no data breach occurred and no medical records or protected health information were disclosed. A spokesperson for the health system emphasized that the decision to settle reflects a commitment to resolving the issue efficiently rather than an admission of liability.

In addition to monetary payments, the settlement requires Mount Nittany to ensure its digital platforms comply with federal privacy laws.

A final approval hearing is set for May 12.