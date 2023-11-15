Ohio hospital reports 3rd party data breach

Salem (Ohio) Regional Medical Center is the latest hospital to confirm being affected by a data breach that occurred at Perry Johnson & Associates, a medical transcription service, local news outlet, WFMJ reported Nov. 15.

Salem Regional joins New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and Chicgao-based Cook County Health as systems caught up in the Perry Johnson breach. According to a notification posted with the HHS, the breach affected 8,952,212 total patients.

The files accessed by the unauthorized party during the breach contained names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, phone numbers, medical records, and hospital account numbers. The incident occurred between March 2 and May 2.