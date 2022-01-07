Missouri hospital restores some systems after cyberattack, says patient data exposed

Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Region Medical Center said it has restored some hospital systems after a Dec. 17 cyberattack, but found that some individuals' private health information was exposed.

According to a Jan. 5 website post, the hospital's website is back online, including access to its patient portal and online bill pay.

A hospital investigation found that personal health information was accessed by an unauthorized third party during the cyberattack, and the hospital said it's reviewing files to determine who was affected and the scope of the attack.