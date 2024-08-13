Michigan health system employees forced to use PTO amid cyberattack

A McLaren Health Care employee claimed staff were told they must use their paid time off to cover the days missed following the cyberattack that struck the organization on Aug. 6, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

When IT disruptions began at McLaren, employees were instructed to shut down their computers, a worker told FOX 2. Staff were later given the option to either use their paid time off or go unpaid for the days missed — though not all employees had enough PTO to cover their absences.

"We need to use (our PTO) or we don't get paid," the anonymous worker told the publication. "Or we can file for unemployment."

McLaren Health Care issued a statement to Fox 2, indicating that employees are now eligible to file for unemployment benefits. The hospital system also expressed its willingness to collaborate with staff members who are unable to work due to the cyberattack.

This follows an Aug. 12 update from McLaren, in which the health system said it is in the process of fully restoring operations. Some of McLaren's emergency departments remain on ambulance diversion for certain conditions.

Becker's reached out to McLaren for comment and will update the story if more information is learned.