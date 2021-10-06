Meet the CISOs at the top 10 U.S. hospitals

U.S. News & World Reportreleased its 2021-21 rankings for the best hospitals in the country July 27, with Mayo Clinic earning the top spot for the sixth consecutive year. Below are brief bios of the chief information security officers at the hospitals that took the top 10 spots.

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Andrew Coyne has been leading the Mayo Clinic's Office of Information Security since 2016. Mr. Coyne has led initiatives to build up the system's IT capacity. He has built cybersecurity operations centers, implemented a cybersecurity incident response process and created a medical device cybersecurity program that has since been widely adopted by other health systems. Prior to his role, he worked as the director of PwC's Health Industries Cybersecurity practice.



Cleveland Clinic: Vugar Zeynalov has served as CISO for Cleveland Clinic since 2017, advising system leaders on cybersecurity and technology risk management and providing strategic planning for its information security program. Prior to joining Cleveland Clinic, Mr. Zeynalov operated as executive director of information security of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas as well as head of information security at pharmaceutical and medical device company Hospira.



UCLA Health (Los Angeles): Edgar Tijerino has been the CISO at UCLA Health since 2018. Prior to his role, he worked as the IT security director at UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, a position she held for more than five years. Mr. Tijerino was also the associate director of security and identity management, where he was responsible for the development, delivery and management of an information security and identity management program.



Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore): Darren Lacey has been the CISO and director of IT compliance at both Johns Hopkins Medicine and Johns Hopkins University for more than 15 years. Mr. Lacey has worked as an attorney, IT developer and consultant for 30 years.



Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): Jigar Kadakia has been the chief information security and privacy office for more than seven years. In his role, he is focused on general data protection regulation requirements, medical device security and educational programs.



Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles): George Carion is the chief technology officer and CISO of Cedars-Sinai. He was the CTO for seven years before tacking on the CISO role. Mr. Carion oversees the system's technology and information security strategy and infrastructure. He has stewardship over its data centers, system integration and IT approaches that support merger and acquisition activities.



New York-Presbyterian (New York City): Jennings Aske is the CISO and senior vice president, a position he has held since 2015. Mr. Aske previously served as the CISO of Nuance Communication and Boston-based Partners.



NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City): Hai Ngo has worked at NYU Langone since 2004. He oversees information security of the health system. He has previous experience as director of IS at Deutsche Bank-MaxBlue Americas and vice president of information security at PaineWebber.



UCSF Health (San Francisco): Patrick Phelan is the CISO of both UCSF Health and Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health. Mr. Phelan has worked with UCSF Health since 1998; he started as a systems administrator. Before that he was a support engineer at UCLA Health for three years.



Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago): Kathleen Bayer is the vice president and chief information security executive at Northwestern Medicine, a position she has held since 2018. Prior to her role, Ms. Bayer was the CIO at Crystal Lake, Ill.-based Centegra Health System for more than five years.