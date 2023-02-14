Mayor challenges data breach suit filed against Logan Health

Kalispell, Mont., Mayor Mark Johnson and former Kalispell Mayor Tammi Fisher filed an objection to the data breach settlement against Logan Health Medical Center stating that the settlement amount of $4.3 million is a "bigger win for attorneys than the victims," Daily Inter Lake reported Feb. 14.

Mr. Johnson and Ms. Fisher filed the objection in the Cascade County District Court after four firms representing the plaintiffs requested a 33 percent fee award for a Nov. 22, 2021, cyberattack that affected 213,543 individuals.

According to the attorney representing Mr. Johnson and Ms. Fisher, the amount, which totals $4.3 million, is only beneficial to the class counsel.

In addition, Matthew Monforton, the attorney for Mr. Johnson and Ms. Fisher, also argued that the fee the law firms are seeking goes beyond what is customarily awarded in Cascade County.

Mr. Monforton has also filed a motion for discovery, which asks the attorneys representing the plaintiff to turn over all timesheets, billing records or any other records related to the request for the award.

Since the filings, a judge has set a hearing for both sides to make their arguments.