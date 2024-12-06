Massachusetts hospital discloses year-old Christmas breach

Newburyport, Mass.-based Anna Jaques Hospital has disclosed a data security incident that may have compromised the personal and medical information of patients and employees.

The hospital first detected the breach on Dec. 25, 2023, when it discovered unauthorized activity affecting certain systems within its network. Anna Jaques moved to secure its environment and launched an investigation into the incident, according to a Dec. 5 press release from the hospital.

The hospital's investigation, which included a detailed forensic analysis and manual review of documents, concluded on Nov. 5, 2024. It revealed that an unauthorized party accessed certain files containing sensitive information.

The affected data varies by individual and may include demographic details, medical and health insurance information, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, financial information, and other personal or health records, according to the hospital.

While Anna Jaques said that there is no evidence of fraud linked to the breach, it began notifying potentially impacted individuals by mail on Dec. 5, 2024.