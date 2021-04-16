Massachusetts health system uploaded info of 4,300 patients to unsecured storage network

Southbridge, Mass.-based Harrington Healthcare System recently began notifying more than 4,000 patients that their protected health information had been accidentally uploaded and exposed.

In an April 9 notice on its website, Harrington Healthcare said a mailing list containing patients' names, ages, addresses, dates of birth and physician names was accidentally uploaded to a network file location on its information system that was not designed to store secure patient information and could have been accessed by parties outside of the health system.

Harrington Physician Services reported the breach to HHS April 8 as affecting 4,393 people. It stated that it has performed a risk assessment and implemented safeguards to avoid repeat incidents.

More articles on cybersecurity:

RCM vendor data breach affects 136,000: 5 hospitals, health systems involved

Montefiore fires employee who snooped EHRs for over 1 year

IBM finds more cyberattacks against COVID-19 vaccine supply chain

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.